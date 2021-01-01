Nasu Iono Country Club - North Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3384 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3384 yards
|White
|36
|3218 yards
|Orange
|36
|2980 yards
|Red
|36
|2460 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $75
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - Jun 30, 2021
Stay and Play in trendy La Quinta California and play some of the best desert golf courses. View available packages and customize your free quote with Palm Springs Golf Vacation.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout