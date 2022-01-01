Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Nasu Sunlight Golf Club - North/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6905 yards 71.6 123
Back (W) 72 6905 yards 76.9 125
Regular 72 6395 yards 70.0 121
Regular (W) 72 6395 yards 75.1 123
Front 72 5860 yards 68.6
Front (W) 72 5860 yards 73.2
Heart 72 4860 yards 65.9 107
Heart (W) 72 4860 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 561 360 173 447 399 398 202 376 536 3452 400 433 529 159 411 442 561 173 345 3453 6905
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 545 329 151 426 373 374 176 362 502 3238 378 402 506 125 376 399 512 151 308 3157 6395
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 500 305 129 380 330 357 139 317 463 2920 332 369 472 108 350 376 490 129 294 2920 5840
Heart M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 441 282 116 358 260 259 94 206 362 2378 332 298 414 90 262 317 386 106 277 2482 4860
Handicap 5 11 17 1 7 3 15 9 13 14 4 10 18 8 2 6 16 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nasu Sunlight GC
Nasu Sunlight Golf Club - East/South Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Sunlight GC
Nasu Sunlight Golf Club - South/North Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - North Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - East Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - South Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Chifuriko CC
Nasu Chifuriko Country Club
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - South Course
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Academy CC
Green Academy Country Club
Shirakawa, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
25 Nasu Golf Garden
25 Nasu Golf Garden
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - East Course
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - West Course
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eight Golf Garden
Eight Golf Garden
Kumakura, Fukushima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me