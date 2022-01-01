Nasu Sunlight Golf Club - North/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6905 yards
|71.6
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6905 yards
|76.9
|125
|Regular
|72
|6395 yards
|70.0
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6395 yards
|75.1
|123
|Front
|72
|5860 yards
|68.6
|Front (W)
|72
|5860 yards
|73.2
|Heart
|72
|4860 yards
|65.9
|107
|Heart (W)
|72
|4860 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for North/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|561
|360
|173
|447
|399
|398
|202
|376
|536
|3452
|400
|433
|529
|159
|411
|442
|561
|173
|345
|3453
|6905
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|545
|329
|151
|426
|373
|374
|176
|362
|502
|3238
|378
|402
|506
|125
|376
|399
|512
|151
|308
|3157
|6395
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|500
|305
|129
|380
|330
|357
|139
|317
|463
|2920
|332
|369
|472
|108
|350
|376
|490
|129
|294
|2920
|5840
|Heart M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|441
|282
|116
|358
|260
|259
|94
|206
|362
|2378
|332
|298
|414
|90
|262
|317
|386
|106
|277
|2482
|4860
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|1
|7
|3
|15
|9
|13
|14
|4
|10
|18
|8
|2
|6
|16
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout