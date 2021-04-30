25 Nasu Golf Garden
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6238 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6238 yards
|Front
|72
|5751 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5107 yards
Scorecard for 25 Nasu Golf Garden
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.7/123
|224
|495
|366
|333
|357
|313
|186
|318
|523
|3115
|197
|496
|381
|326
|335
|330
|181
|322
|555
|3123
|6238
|Yellow M: 70.2/119
|188
|478
|337
|309
|324
|285
|151
|305
|495
|2872
|161
|478
|352
|302
|302
|302
|146
|309
|527
|2879
|5751
|Red W: 70.2/119
|166
|395
|298
|259
|319
|281
|115
|258
|447
|2538
|156
|403
|312
|252
|297
|298
|110
|262
|497
|2587
|5125
|Handicap
|7
|1
|9
|17
|3
|11
|15
|13
|5
|10
|2
|8
|18
|12
|4
|16
|14
|6
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
