25 Nasu Golf Garden

25 Nasu Golf Garden

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6238 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6238 yards
Front 72 5751 yards
Ladies 72 5107 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for 25 Nasu Golf Garden
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.7/123 224 495 366 333 357 313 186 318 523 3115 197 496 381 326 335 330 181 322 555 3123 6238
Yellow M: 70.2/119 188 478 337 309 324 285 151 305 495 2872 161 478 352 302 302 302 146 309 527 2879 5751
Red W: 70.2/119 166 395 298 259 319 281 115 258 447 2538 156 403 312 252 297 298 110 262 497 2587 5125
Handicap 7 1 9 17 3 11 15 13 5 10 2 8 18 12 4 16 14 6
Par 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

