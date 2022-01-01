Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Nasu Kurobane Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6252 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6252 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nasukurobane Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 69.2/117 365 379 176 286 301 487 127 399 476 2996 369 380 466 137 352 329 147 465 298 2943 5939
Ladies W: 70.2/119 365 379 176 286 301 487 127 399 476 2996 369 380 466 137 352 329 147 465 298 2943 5939
Handicap 15 3 9 13 1 7 17 5 11 16 4 10 14 8 2 18 12 6
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Golden Wood GC
Golden Wood Golf Club
Otawara, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasunogahara CC
Nasunogahara Country Club
Otawara, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - South Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - East Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Iono CC
Nasu Iono Country Club - North Course
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hotel & Resort Nasu Kasumigajo GC
Hotel & Resort Nasu Kasumigajo Golf Club
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
New Saint Andrews GC Japan
New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - New Course
Otawara, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sennari GC: #8
Sennari Golf Club
Otawara, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bato GC
Bato Golf Club
Nakagawa, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu CC
Nasu Country Club
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
New Saint Andrews GC Japan
New Saint Andrews Golf Club Japan - Old Course
Otawara, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasuogawa GC: #17
Nasuogawa Golf Club
Nakagawa, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
