Nasu Kurobane Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6252 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6252 yards
Scorecard for Nasukurobane Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 69.2/117
|365
|379
|176
|286
|301
|487
|127
|399
|476
|2996
|369
|380
|466
|137
|352
|329
|147
|465
|298
|2943
|5939
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|365
|379
|176
|286
|301
|487
|127
|399
|476
|2996
|369
|380
|466
|137
|352
|329
|147
|465
|298
|2943
|5939
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
