Nasu Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6668 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6668 yards 71.0
Reg 72 6213 yards 69.2
Ladies 72 5712 yards 67.3
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nasu Chisan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.1/123 572 315 396 397 171 512 159 418 382 3322 386 194 400 578 350 176 289 532 441 3346 6668
Regular M: 69.2/121 540 293 337 356 158 500 148 399 370 3101 351 176 382 559 318 158 268 471 429 3112 6213
Ladies W: 67.3/119 460 280 327 346 120 500 139 360 352 2884 351 143 355 478 318 109 268 443 363 2828 5712
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens L93 Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC / JCB / UC / AMEX / VISA / Diners / UnionPay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

