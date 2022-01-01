Nasu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6668 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6668 yards
|71.0
|Reg
|72
|6213 yards
|69.2
|Ladies
|72
|5712 yards
|67.3
Scorecard for Nasu Chisan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.1/123
|572
|315
|396
|397
|171
|512
|159
|418
|382
|3322
|386
|194
|400
|578
|350
|176
|289
|532
|441
|3346
|6668
|Regular M: 69.2/121
|540
|293
|337
|356
|158
|500
|148
|399
|370
|3101
|351
|176
|382
|559
|318
|158
|268
|471
|429
|3112
|6213
|Ladies W: 67.3/119
|460
|280
|327
|346
|120
|500
|139
|360
|352
|2884
|351
|143
|355
|478
|318
|109
|268
|443
|363
|2828
|5712
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens L93 Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC / JCB / UC / AMEX / VISA / Diners / UnionPay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
