Golden Wood Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6698 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6698 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 5948 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 4997 yards 63.9 103
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golden Wood Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 550 301 205 397 440 406 204 475 350 3328 430 486 370 370 170 410 585 144 405 3370 6698
Blue M: 69.2/117 495 286 170 342 402 358 147 417 323 2940 353 440 334 330 154 364 550 116 367 3008 5948
Red W: 63.9/103 433 199 108 290 357 293 100 371 266 2417 297 391 271 280 134 299 508 87 313 2580 4997
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 17 5 11 4 10 16 8 14 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Diners, NICOS, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

