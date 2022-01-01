Golden Wood Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6698 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6698 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|5948 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|4997 yards
|63.9
|103
Scorecard for Golden Wood Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|550
|301
|205
|397
|440
|406
|204
|475
|350
|3328
|430
|486
|370
|370
|170
|410
|585
|144
|405
|3370
|6698
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|495
|286
|170
|342
|402
|358
|147
|417
|323
|2940
|353
|440
|334
|330
|154
|364
|550
|116
|367
|3008
|5948
|Red W: 63.9/103
|433
|199
|108
|290
|357
|293
|100
|371
|266
|2417
|297
|391
|271
|280
|134
|299
|508
|87
|313
|2580
|4997
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Diners, NICOS, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
