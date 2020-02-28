Royal Century Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6834 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6834 yards
|72.6
|CT (W)
|72
|6834 yards
|79.6
|BT
|72
|6491 yards
|71.0
|BT (W)
|72
|6491 yards
|77.6
|R1T
|72
|6141 yards
|69.2
|R1T (W)
|72
|6141 yards
|75.4
|R2T (W)
|72
|5847 yards
|74.0
|R2T
|72
|5847 yards
|67.8
|FT
|72
|5673 yards
|67.1
|FT (W)
|72
|5673 yards
|73.0
|LT
|72
|5139 yards
|64.6
|LT (W)
|72
|5139 yards
|69.0
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Architect Kentaro Sato (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout