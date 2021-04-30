Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Akita

Akita Tsubakidai Country Club - Tsubaki/Satsuki Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7074 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7074 yards
Reg 72 6382 yards
Ladies 72 5441 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsubaki - Satsuki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 392 427 205 526 443 382 333 188 604 3500 436 596 437 175 529 388 225 368 434 3588 7088
Blue M: 70.7/121 356 360 161 499 365 334 318 165 578 3136 417 555 399 150 508 370 186 345 393 3323 6459
White M: 69.2/117 298 300 137 448 309 307 270 128 522 2719 307 489 345 140 437 322 152 299 335 2826 5545
Red W: 70.2/119 298 300 137 448 309 307 270 128 522 2719 307 489 345 140 437 322 152 299 335 2826 5545
Handicap 12 2 8 4 18 14 10 6 16 5 15 11 7 1 13 17 9 3
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners Club & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

