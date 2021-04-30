Akita Tsubakidai Country Club - Tsubaki/Satsuki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7074 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7074 yards
|Reg
|72
|6382 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5441 yards
Scorecard for Tsubaki - Satsuki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|392
|427
|205
|526
|443
|382
|333
|188
|604
|3500
|436
|596
|437
|175
|529
|388
|225
|368
|434
|3588
|7088
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|356
|360
|161
|499
|365
|334
|318
|165
|578
|3136
|417
|555
|399
|150
|508
|370
|186
|345
|393
|3323
|6459
|White M: 69.2/117
|298
|300
|137
|448
|309
|307
|270
|128
|522
|2719
|307
|489
|345
|140
|437
|322
|152
|299
|335
|2826
|5545
|Red W: 70.2/119
|298
|300
|137
|448
|309
|307
|270
|128
|522
|2719
|307
|489
|345
|140
|437
|322
|152
|299
|335
|2826
|5545
|Handicap
|12
|2
|8
|4
|18
|14
|10
|6
|16
|5
|15
|11
|7
|1
|13
|17
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners Club & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout