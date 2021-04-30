Akita Taiheizan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6915 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6915 yards
|72.1
|Reg
|72
|6494 yards
|70.1
Scorecard for Akita Taiheizan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|538
|450
|164
|325
|355
|610
|417
|176
|445
|3480
|417
|480
|400
|242
|321
|565
|360
|180
|470
|3435
|6915
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|513
|430
|146
|307
|340
|595
|374
|152
|423
|3280
|404
|454
|370
|227
|307
|535
|345
|164
|408
|3214
|6494
|Handicap
|17
|5
|11
|13
|7
|1
|9
|15
|3
|6
|18
|12
|2
|14
|8
|16
|10
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 2,000 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, Nicos, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
