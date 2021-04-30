Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Akita

Akita Taiheizan Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6915 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6915 yards 72.1
Reg 72 6494 yards 70.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akita Taiheizan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 538 450 164 325 355 610 417 176 445 3480 417 480 400 242 321 565 360 180 470 3435 6915
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 513 430 146 307 340 595 374 152 423 3280 404 454 370 227 307 535 345 164 408 3214 6494
Handicap 17 5 11 13 7 1 9 15 3 6 18 12 2 14 8 16 10 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 2,000 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, Nicos, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

