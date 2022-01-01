Shin Akita Winds Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6586 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6586 yards
|Reg
|72
|6197 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5515 yards
Scorecard for Shin Akita Winds Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|383
|535
|197
|125
|394
|364
|561
|211
|468
|3238
|392
|381
|426
|409
|136
|363
|562
|149
|530
|3348
|6586
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|330
|522
|178
|103
|361
|348
|510
|197
|450
|2999
|369
|364
|415
|387
|120
|345
|542
|139
|517
|3198
|6197
|Red W: 70.2/119
|285
|509
|158
|88
|331
|318
|460
|160
|380
|2689
|343
|307
|355
|354
|106
|290
|476
|133
|462
|2826
|5515
|Handicap
|9
|1
|11
|17
|3
|13
|7
|5
|15
|10
|12
|2
|8
|18
|14
|4
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout