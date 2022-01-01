Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Akita

Shin Akita Winds Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6586 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6586 yards
Reg 72 6197 yards
Ladies 72 5515 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shin Akita Winds Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 383 535 197 125 394 364 561 211 468 3238 392 381 426 409 136 363 562 149 530 3348 6586
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 330 522 178 103 361 348 510 197 450 2999 369 364 415 387 120 345 542 139 517 3198 6197
Red W: 70.2/119 285 509 158 88 331 318 460 160 380 2689 343 307 355 354 106 290 476 133 462 2826 5515
Handicap 9 1 11 17 3 13 7 5 15 10 12 2 8 18 14 4 16 6
Par 4 5 3 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

