Akita Tsubakidai Country Club - Sakura/Satsuki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6971 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6971 yards
|Reg
|72
|6323 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5288 yards
Scorecard for Sakura - Satsuki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|409
|432
|527
|170
|358
|392
|520
|198
|391
|3397
|436
|596
|437
|175
|529
|388
|225
|368
|434
|3588
|6985
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|391
|378
|497
|154
|338
|378
|490
|176
|371
|3173
|417
|555
|399
|150
|508
|370
|186
|345
|393
|3323
|6496
|White M: 69.2/117
|348
|324
|473
|120
|296
|342
|465
|137
|347
|2852
|307
|489
|345
|140
|437
|322
|152
|299
|335
|2826
|5678
|Red W: 70.2/119
|348
|324
|473
|120
|296
|342
|465
|137
|347
|2852
|307
|489
|345
|140
|437
|322
|152
|299
|335
|2826
|5678
|Handicap
|15
|11
|5
|7
|13
|1
|9
|17
|3
|14
|8
|2
|16
|10
|4
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners Club & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout