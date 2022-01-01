Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Mochizuki Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6745 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6745 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6134 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5342 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mochizuki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 486 397 399 217 360 161 386 539 460 3405 469 132 628 409 517 323 157 300 405 3340 6745
White M: 70.7/121 458 380 381 188 325 135 354 501 417 3139 424 116 579 334 490 308 140 274 330 2995 6134
Red W: 67.1/113 443 250 351 115 293 122 353 400 352 2679 337 108 489 258 476 301 132 239 323 2663 5342
Handicap 17 1 9 7 5 13 15 11 3 4 16 2 6 12 14 8 18 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season High Season: 4/29 - 10/30

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, KC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

