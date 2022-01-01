Mochizuki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6745 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6745 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6134 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5342 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Mochizuki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|486
|397
|399
|217
|360
|161
|386
|539
|460
|3405
|469
|132
|628
|409
|517
|323
|157
|300
|405
|3340
|6745
|White M: 70.7/121
|458
|380
|381
|188
|325
|135
|354
|501
|417
|3139
|424
|116
|579
|334
|490
|308
|140
|274
|330
|2995
|6134
|Red W: 67.1/113
|443
|250
|351
|115
|293
|122
|353
|400
|352
|2679
|337
|108
|489
|258
|476
|301
|132
|239
|323
|2663
|5342
|Handicap
|17
|1
|9
|7
|5
|13
|15
|11
|3
|4
|16
|2
|6
|12
|14
|8
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season High Season: 4/29 - 10/30
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, KC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
