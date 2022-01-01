Tateshina Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6725 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6725 yards
|Front
|72
|6085 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5355 yards
Scorecard for Tateshina Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|515
|160
|365
|420
|340
|145
|410
|550
|3315
|380
|195
|400
|435
|210
|510
|410
|330
|540
|3410
|6725
|Front M: 70.7/121
|360
|490
|135
|325
|395
|315
|120
|365
|495
|3000
|335
|170
|350
|410
|175
|475
|370
|310
|490
|3085
|6085
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|315
|460
|105
|320
|370
|305
|115
|250
|465
|2705
|300
|160
|300
|310
|150
|430
|350
|255
|395
|2650
|5355
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
