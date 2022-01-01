Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Tateshina Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6725 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6725 yards
Front 72 6085 yards
Ladies 72 5355 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 515 160 365 420 340 145 410 550 3315 380 195 400 435 210 510 410 330 540 3410 6725
Front M: 70.7/121 360 490 135 325 395 315 120 365 495 3000 335 170 350 410 175 475 370 310 490 3085 6085
Ladies W: 67.1/113 315 460 105 320 370 305 115 250 465 2705 300 160 300 310 150 430 350 255 395 2650 5355
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 17 11 5 10 16 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

