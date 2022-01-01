Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Sunny Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6859 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6859 yards 72.2
Blue 72 6455 yards 70.2
White 72 6012 yards
Red 72 5433 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sunny Asama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 575 400 329 183 385 370 591 177 433 3443 495 403 172 355 391 385 426 213 576 3416 6859
Blue M: 70.7/121 554 373 307 164 366 346 578 165 402 3255 476 383 158 333 365 362 400 173 550 3200 6455
White M: 70.0/119 535 316 304 142 330 325 541 149 377 3019 462 341 143 316 340 338 377 153 523 2993 6012
Red W: 67.1/113 481 277 248 129 282 286 501 137 320 2661 454 319 136 298 302 305 351 140 467 2772 5433
Sanity W: 66.9/109 386 237 215 95 233 254 403 137 271 2231 342 222 136 229 243 270 287 140 404 2273 4504
Handicap 3 9 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 4 16 10 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

