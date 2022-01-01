Sunny Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6859 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6859 yards
|72.2
|Blue
|72
|6455 yards
|70.2
|White
|72
|6012 yards
|Red
|72
|5433 yards
Scorecard for Sunny Asama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|575
|400
|329
|183
|385
|370
|591
|177
|433
|3443
|495
|403
|172
|355
|391
|385
|426
|213
|576
|3416
|6859
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|554
|373
|307
|164
|366
|346
|578
|165
|402
|3255
|476
|383
|158
|333
|365
|362
|400
|173
|550
|3200
|6455
|White M: 70.0/119
|535
|316
|304
|142
|330
|325
|541
|149
|377
|3019
|462
|341
|143
|316
|340
|338
|377
|153
|523
|2993
|6012
|Red W: 67.1/113
|481
|277
|248
|129
|282
|286
|501
|137
|320
|2661
|454
|319
|136
|298
|302
|305
|351
|140
|467
|2772
|5433
|Sanity W: 66.9/109
|386
|237
|215
|95
|233
|254
|403
|137
|271
|2231
|342
|222
|136
|229
|243
|270
|287
|140
|404
|2273
|4504
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
