Nasu Chifuriko Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6582 yards
|Regular
|72
|6194 yards
|Gold
|72
|5365 yards
|Women
|72
|4910 yards
|Pink
|72
|4250 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Poellot (1993) Brian Costello
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
