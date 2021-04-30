Shinyo Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7039 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7039 yards
|73.9
|Blue
|72
|6550 yards
|71.7
|White
|72
|5998 yards
|69.2
|Red
|72
|5092 yards
|65.1
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Desmond Muirhead (1990) Walter R. Stewart (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, MasterCard, Nicos, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout