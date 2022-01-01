Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Crown Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6746 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6746 yards 73.2 123
Back/Main (W) 72 6746 yards 80.3
Regular/Main 72 6446 yards 71.6 121
Regular/Main (W) 72 6446 yards 78.4
Back/Sub (W) 72 6396 yards 78.2
Back/Sub 72 6396 yards 71.4
Regular/Sub (W) 72 6104 yards 76.2
Regular/Sub 72 6104 yards 70.2
Front/Main (W) 72 6048 yards 75.8
Front/Main 72 6048 yards 69.5 120
Gold/Main (W) 72 5707 yards 73.8
Gold/Main 72 5707 yards 68.0 117
Front/Sub 72 5677 yards 67.7
Front/Sub (W) 72 5677 yards 73.4
Gold/Sub 72 5355 yards 66.2
Gold/Sub (W) 72 5355 yards 71.5
Ladies/Main 72 5235 yards 65.8
Ladies/Main (W) 72 5235 yards 70.9 113
Ladies/Sub 72 4916 yards 64.1
Ladies/Sub (W) 72 4916 yards 69.2
Scorecard for Main West
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 398 407 533 135 386 176 323 538 380 3276 481 523 380 210 415 355 190 529 387 3470 6746
Regular M: 70.7/121 383 394 513 120 369 168 314 520 370 3151 462 503 369 201 398 325 166 505 366 3295 6446
Front M: 69.5/120 357 358 495 110 341 159 297 495 339 2951 436 498 355 171 353 311 136 484 353 3097 6048
Gold M: 69.2/117 335 349 486 106 325 152 277 463 327 2820 388 448 338 154 328 296 114 471 350 2887 5707
Ladies W: 67.2/113 316 332 445 102 316 94 273 448 297 2623 294 421 313 147 314 275 109 450 289 2612 5235
Handicap 15 3 9 13 1 7 17 5 11 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

