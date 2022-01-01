Crown Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6746 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6746 yards
|73.2
|123
|Back/Main (W)
|72
|6746 yards
|80.3
|Regular/Main
|72
|6446 yards
|71.6
|121
|Regular/Main (W)
|72
|6446 yards
|78.4
|Back/Sub (W)
|72
|6396 yards
|78.2
|Back/Sub
|72
|6396 yards
|71.4
|Regular/Sub (W)
|72
|6104 yards
|76.2
|Regular/Sub
|72
|6104 yards
|70.2
|Front/Main (W)
|72
|6048 yards
|75.8
|Front/Main
|72
|6048 yards
|69.5
|120
|Gold/Main (W)
|72
|5707 yards
|73.8
|Gold/Main
|72
|5707 yards
|68.0
|117
|Front/Sub
|72
|5677 yards
|67.7
|Front/Sub (W)
|72
|5677 yards
|73.4
|Gold/Sub
|72
|5355 yards
|66.2
|Gold/Sub (W)
|72
|5355 yards
|71.5
|Ladies/Main
|72
|5235 yards
|65.8
|Ladies/Main (W)
|72
|5235 yards
|70.9
|113
|Ladies/Sub
|72
|4916 yards
|64.1
|Ladies/Sub (W)
|72
|4916 yards
|69.2
Scorecard for Main West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|398
|407
|533
|135
|386
|176
|323
|538
|380
|3276
|481
|523
|380
|210
|415
|355
|190
|529
|387
|3470
|6746
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|383
|394
|513
|120
|369
|168
|314
|520
|370
|3151
|462
|503
|369
|201
|398
|325
|166
|505
|366
|3295
|6446
|Front M: 69.5/120
|357
|358
|495
|110
|341
|159
|297
|495
|339
|2951
|436
|498
|355
|171
|353
|311
|136
|484
|353
|3097
|6048
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|335
|349
|486
|106
|325
|152
|277
|463
|327
|2820
|388
|448
|338
|154
|328
|296
|114
|471
|350
|2887
|5707
|Ladies W: 67.2/113
|316
|332
|445
|102
|316
|94
|273
|448
|297
|2623
|294
|421
|313
|147
|314
|275
|109
|450
|289
|2612
|5235
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
