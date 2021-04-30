Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Sasadaira Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6805 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6383 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6056 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 5680 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sasadaira Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 411 169 495 372 174 523 442 366 399 3351 430 371 427 405 520 182 340 566 213 3454 6805
Back M: 70.7/121 396 157 472 363 156 497 400 350 364 3155 401 356 404 373 498 160 321 514 201 3228 6383
Regular M: 70.0/119 364 135 446 354 141 489 366 330 339 2964 393 342 390 346 485 155 314 489 178 3092 6056
Ladies W: 70.2/119 332 125 433 341 132 480 339 303 322 2807 383 316 381 325 436 131 306 445 150 2873 5680
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 5 1 17 11 10 16 4 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

