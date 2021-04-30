Sasadaira Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6805 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6383 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6056 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5680 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Sasadaira Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|411
|169
|495
|372
|174
|523
|442
|366
|399
|3351
|430
|371
|427
|405
|520
|182
|340
|566
|213
|3454
|6805
|Back M: 70.7/121
|396
|157
|472
|363
|156
|497
|400
|350
|364
|3155
|401
|356
|404
|373
|498
|160
|321
|514
|201
|3228
|6383
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|364
|135
|446
|354
|141
|489
|366
|330
|339
|2964
|393
|342
|390
|346
|485
|155
|314
|489
|178
|3092
|6056
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|332
|125
|433
|341
|132
|480
|339
|303
|322
|2807
|383
|316
|381
|325
|436
|131
|306
|445
|150
|2873
|5680
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|5
|1
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout