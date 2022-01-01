Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Tono Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6230 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6230 yards
Regular 72 5900 yards
Front 72 5630 yards
Ladies 72 5050 yards
Scorecard for Tono Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 372 307 344 420 156 355 480 200 562 3196 347 408 312 170 463 193 308 466 367 3034 6230
Blue M: 69.2/117 357 290 330 376 134 326 466 185 540 3004 331 389 302 167 453 158 285 458 353 2896 5900
White M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119 340 280 330 354 134 312 447 165 521 2883 316 369 302 144 431 143 263 445 334 2747 5630
Red W: 67.1/113 325 267 255 336 114 281 404 145 390 2517 306 306 293 124 423 115 256 389 321 2533 5050
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 11 17 5 16 4 10 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

