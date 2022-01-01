Tono Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6230 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6230 yards
|Regular
|72
|5900 yards
|Front
|72
|5630 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5050 yards
Scorecard for Tono Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|372
|307
|344
|420
|156
|355
|480
|200
|562
|3196
|347
|408
|312
|170
|463
|193
|308
|466
|367
|3034
|6230
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|357
|290
|330
|376
|134
|326
|466
|185
|540
|3004
|331
|389
|302
|167
|453
|158
|285
|458
|353
|2896
|5900
|White M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119
|340
|280
|330
|354
|134
|312
|447
|165
|521
|2883
|316
|369
|302
|144
|431
|143
|263
|445
|334
|2747
|5630
|Red W: 67.1/113
|325
|267
|255
|336
|114
|281
|404
|145
|390
|2517
|306
|306
|293
|124
|423
|115
|256
|389
|321
|2533
|5050
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
