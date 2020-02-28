Green Hill Mizunami Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6241 yards
Slope 130
Rating 70.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Back
|72
|6241 yards
|70.9
|130
|Black/Back (W)
|72
|6241 yards
|76.8
|136
|Blue/Regular
|72
|5864 yards
|69.2
|127
|White/Front (W)
|72
|5651 yards
|73.4
|130
|White/Front
|72
|5651 yards
|68.2
|125
|Blue/Regular (W)
|72
|5651 yards
|68.2
|125
|Green/Senior
|72
|5318 yards
|67.2
|123
|Green/Senior (W)
|72
|5318 yards
|72.3
|127
|Red/Men
|72
|4716 yards
|63.9
|117
|Red/Ladies (W)
|72
|4716 yards
|68.3
|118
|Orange
|72
|3883 yards
Scorecard for Green Hill Mizunami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.9/130 W: 76.8/136
|379
|329
|304
|164
|358
|441
|132
|494
|423
|3024
|499
|205
|340
|372
|197
|380
|450
|359
|415
|3217
|6241
|Blue M: 69.2/127 W: 74.7/132
|355
|317
|276
|141
|337
|429
|110
|471
|394
|2830
|486
|179
|318
|346
|178
|357
|426
|344
|400
|3034
|5864
|White M: 68.2/125 W: 73.4/130
|355
|289
|276
|121
|337
|414
|110
|471
|394
|2767
|455
|151
|318
|315
|162
|336
|426
|344
|377
|2884
|5651
|Yellow M: 67.2/123 W: 72.3/127
|320
|289
|242
|95
|319
|414
|95
|449
|366
|2589
|436
|151
|297
|315
|148
|305
|393
|331
|353
|2729
|5318
|Red M: 63.9/117 W: 68.3/118
|294
|230
|219
|74
|300
|393
|81
|415
|340
|2346
|388
|128
|246
|287
|125
|252
|365
|264
|315
|2370
|4716
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Poellot (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diner's, MASTER
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout