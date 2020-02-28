Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Green Hill Mizunami Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6241 yards
Slope 130
Rating 70.9
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Back 72 6241 yards 70.9 130
Black/Back (W) 72 6241 yards 76.8 136
Blue/Regular 72 5864 yards 69.2 127
White/Front (W) 72 5651 yards 73.4 130
White/Front 72 5651 yards 68.2 125
Blue/Regular (W) 72 5651 yards 68.2 125
Green/Senior 72 5318 yards 67.2 123
Green/Senior (W) 72 5318 yards 72.3 127
Red/Men 72 4716 yards 63.9 117
Red/Ladies (W) 72 4716 yards 68.3 118
Orange 72 3883 yards
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Green Hill Mizunami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.9/130 W: 76.8/136 379 329 304 164 358 441 132 494 423 3024 499 205 340 372 197 380 450 359 415 3217 6241
Blue M: 69.2/127 W: 74.7/132 355 317 276 141 337 429 110 471 394 2830 486 179 318 346 178 357 426 344 400 3034 5864
White M: 68.2/125 W: 73.4/130 355 289 276 121 337 414 110 471 394 2767 455 151 318 315 162 336 426 344 377 2884 5651
Yellow M: 67.2/123 W: 72.3/127 320 289 242 95 319 414 95 449 366 2589 436 151 297 315 148 305 393 331 353 2729 5318
Red M: 63.9/117 W: 68.3/118 294 230 219 74 300 393 81 415 340 2346 388 128 246 287 125 252 365 264 315 2370 4716
Handicap 3 9 15 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 10 16 14 2 8 18 12 6
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Poellot (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diner's, MASTER

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

Reviews

