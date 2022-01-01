Mizunami Kogen Golf Club - West/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6429 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6429 yards
|Back/Sub
|72
|6383 yards
|Reg/Main
|72
|6139 yards
|Reg/Sub
|72
|6093 yards
|Front/Sub
|72
|6093 yards
|Front/Main
|72
|5869 yards
|Front/Sub
|72
|5824 yards
|Ladies/Sub
|72
|5086 yards
|Ladies/Sub
|72
|5086 yards
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|399
|175
|497
|175
|355
|410
|492
|370
|344
|3217
|208
|503
|438
|530
|344
|148
|399
|405
|388
|3363
|6580
|White M: 70.7/121
|383
|143
|486
|147
|355
|388
|481
|344
|322
|3049
|176
|481
|433
|503
|328
|134
|383
|387
|361
|3186
|6235
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|383
|133
|486
|147
|355
|378
|476
|344
|322
|3024
|140
|481
|415
|480
|328
|134
|383
|387
|361
|3109
|6133
|Red W: 70.2/119
|383
|113
|415
|135
|355
|360
|410
|328
|290
|2789
|126
|440
|393
|450
|328
|131
|345
|387
|318
|2918
|5707
|Handicap
|5
|17
|11
|15
|13
|1
|3
|7
|9
|14
|6
|8
|2
|16
|18
|4
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout