Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Mizunami Kogen Golf Club - West/South Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6429 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 6429 yards
Back/Sub 72 6383 yards
Reg/Main 72 6139 yards
Reg/Sub 72 6093 yards
Front/Sub 72 6093 yards
Front/Main 72 5869 yards
Front/Sub 72 5824 yards
Ladies/Sub 72 5086 yards
Ladies/Sub 72 5086 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 399 175 497 175 355 410 492 370 344 3217 208 503 438 530 344 148 399 405 388 3363 6580
White M: 70.7/121 383 143 486 147 355 388 481 344 322 3049 176 481 433 503 328 134 383 387 361 3186 6235
Yellow M: 69.2/117 383 133 486 147 355 378 476 344 322 3024 140 481 415 480 328 134 383 387 361 3109 6133
Red W: 70.2/119 383 113 415 135 355 360 410 328 290 2789 126 440 393 450 328 131 345 387 318 2918 5707
Handicap 5 17 11 15 13 1 3 7 9 14 6 8 2 16 18 4 12 10
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Mizunami Kogen GC
Mizunami Kogen Golf Club - East/West Course
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuiryo GC: #15
Zuiryo Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mizunami Kogen GC
Mizunami Kogen Golf Club - East/South Course
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasadaira CC: #5
Sasadaira Country Club
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamaoka CC: #18
Yamaoka Country Club
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Crown CC
Crown Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Hill Mizunami GC: #8
Green Hill Mizunami Golf Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Mizunami CC
Daily Mizunami Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Mizunami CC: #7
Forest Mizunami Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Akechi
Akechi Golf Club - Akechi Course - Middle
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akeyo CC: #15
Akeyo Country Club
Mizunami, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Akechi
Akechi Golf Club - Akechi Course - West
Ena, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me