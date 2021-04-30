Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Karatsu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6710 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6710 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6413 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6123 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Taihezan/Babano
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 395 530 186 187 440 500 400 380 3418 380 360 310 350 560 195 572 155 410 3292 6710
White M: 70.7/121 375 370 510 160 175 380 480 385 368 3203 370 355 300 345 555 181 556 150 398 3210 6413
Red W: 71.7/123 355 350 495 141 175 350 470 365 340 3041 370 350 284 345 500 170 548 150 365 3082 6123
Handicap 7 9 3 11 17 1 13 5 15 10 8 16 18 4 14 2 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1945
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Wakagi GC: #3
Wakagi Golf Club
Takeo-shi, Saga
0.0
0
Write Review
Keya GC: Practice area
Keya Golf Club
Ashiya, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasebo-Hirado CC: #16
Sasebo-Hirado Country Club
Sasebo, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanamatsuri GC: #14
Hanamatsuri Golf Club
Kohoku, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Fudo CC: #15
Yamato Fudo Country Club
Saga, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me