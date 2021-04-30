Karatsu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6710 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6710 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6413 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6123 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Taihezan/Babano
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|395
|530
|186
|187
|440
|500
|400
|380
|3418
|380
|360
|310
|350
|560
|195
|572
|155
|410
|3292
|6710
|White M: 70.7/121
|375
|370
|510
|160
|175
|380
|480
|385
|368
|3203
|370
|355
|300
|345
|555
|181
|556
|150
|398
|3210
|6413
|Red W: 71.7/123
|355
|350
|495
|141
|175
|350
|470
|365
|340
|3041
|370
|350
|284
|345
|500
|170
|548
|150
|365
|3082
|6123
|Handicap
|7
|9
|3
|11
|17
|1
|13
|5
|15
|10
|8
|16
|18
|4
|14
|2
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1945
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
