Saga Royal Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Bent
|72
|6920 yards
|73.1
|123
|BT/New Bent
|72
|6654 yards
|RT/Bent
|72
|6520 yards
|72.4
|119
|RT/Bent (W)
|72
|6520 yards
|74.1
|125
|RT/New Bent
|72
|6248 yards
Scorecard for Saga Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|570
|145
|350
|404
|358
|365
|184
|437
|536
|3349
|553
|371
|195
|450
|425
|403
|210
|406
|558
|3571
|6920
|Regular M: 72.4/119 W: 74.1/125
|550
|136
|343
|388
|344
|353
|170
|422
|506
|3212
|531
|350
|173
|414
|390
|393
|170
|353
|534
|3308
|6520
|Handicap
|1
|17
|11
|7
|15
|5
|13
|3
|9
|12
|16
|18
|2
|8
|4
|14
|6
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC, MC, DC, AMEX, BC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
