Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Saga Royal Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Bent 72 6920 yards 73.1 123
BT/New Bent 72 6654 yards
RT/Bent 72 6520 yards 72.4 119
RT/Bent (W) 72 6520 yards 74.1 125
RT/New Bent 72 6248 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Saga Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 570 145 350 404 358 365 184 437 536 3349 553 371 195 450 425 403 210 406 558 3571 6920
Regular M: 72.4/119 W: 74.1/125 550 136 343 388 344 353 170 422 506 3212 531 350 173 414 390 393 170 353 534 3308 6520
Handicap 1 17 11 7 15 5 13 3 9 12 16 18 2 8 4 14 6 10
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC, MC, DC, AMEX, BC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Karatsu GC: #2
Karatsu Golf Club
Karatsu, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakagi GC: #3
Wakagi Golf Club
Takeo-shi, Saga
0.0
0
Write Review
Nijo CC: #10
Nijo Country Club
Itoshima, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanamatsuri GC: #14
Hanamatsuri Golf Club
Kohoku, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Fudo CC: #15
Yamato Fudo Country Club
Saga, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasebo Kokusai CC: #2
Sasebo Kokusai Country Club
Sasebo, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keya GC: Practice area
Keya Golf Club
Ashiya, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasebo-Hirado CC: #16
Sasebo-Hirado Country Club
Sasebo, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me