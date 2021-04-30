Cherry Golf Tokiwadai Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Cherry Golf Tokiwadai Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 64.1/107
|350
|172
|350
|282
|286
|150
|361
|187
|350
|2488
|301
|147
|126
|332
|440
|463
|271
|273
|221
|2574
|5062
|Regular M: 63.9/103
|341
|160
|343
|267
|275
|150
|351
|161
|339
|2387
|268
|133
|121
|325
|421
|454
|255
|260
|213
|2450
|4837
|Ladies W: 64.1/101
|240
|85
|303
|267
|270
|80
|327
|105
|185
|1862
|253
|133
|101
|316
|325
|441
|237
|248
|152
|2206
|4068
|Handicap
|1
|17
|5
|15
|9
|3
|11
|13
|7
|4
|16
|18
|2
|6
|10
|8
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|35
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX & others
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout