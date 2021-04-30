Atagohara Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 5708 yards
Slope 113
Rating 68.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|70
|5708 yards
|68.2
|113
|White
|70
|5382 yards
|64.1
|110
|Red (W)
|70
|5063 yards
|66.3
|111
Scorecard for Nishi/Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.2/113
|479
|312
|152
|341
|453
|171
|358
|172
|396
|2834
|369
|415
|351
|263
|137
|520
|278
|163
|378
|2874
|5708
|White M: 64.1/110
|465
|298
|135
|322
|435
|139
|349
|140
|370
|2653
|351
|398
|338
|248
|124
|502
|269
|152
|347
|2729
|5382
|Red W: 66.3/111
|441
|283
|124
|306
|420
|117
|340
|126
|352
|2509
|288
|383
|329
|231
|106
|484
|260
|142
|331
|2554
|5063
|Handicap
|3
|7
|13
|1
|11
|15
|5
|17
|9
|6
|2
|8
|12
|18
|4
|14
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
|Handicap (W)
|2
|4
|10
|12
|6
|8
|14
|16
|18
|3
|11
|13
|15
|9
|17
|7
|1
|5
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
