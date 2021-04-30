Kisarazuhigashi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6727 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
Previously known as Kameyamako Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6727 yards
|71.7
|123
|White
|72
|6245 yards
|69.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5790 yards
|67.8
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5115 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kameyamako Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.7/123
|418
|593
|190
|437
|361
|497
|355
|140
|443
|3434
|352
|520
|178
|368
|510
|425
|360
|200
|380
|3293
|6727
|White M: 69.7/121
|387
|583
|162
|407
|343
|476
|331
|120
|416
|3225
|336
|495
|146
|287
|492
|396
|324
|179
|365
|3020
|6245
|Green M: 67.8/119
|367
|526
|157
|379
|317
|454
|309
|115
|394
|3018
|273
|472
|122
|263
|472
|380
|301
|154
|335
|2772
|5790
|Red W: 67.1/113
|346
|437
|126
|342
|287
|431
|264
|102
|376
|2711
|253
|429
|101
|245
|430
|302
|256
|117
|271
|2404
|5115
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
