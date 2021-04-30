Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kisarazuhigashi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6727 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7

Previously known as Kameyamako Country Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6727 yards 71.7 123
White 72 6245 yards 69.7 121
Green 72 5790 yards 67.8 119
Red (W) 72 5115 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kameyamako Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.7/123 418 593 190 437 361 497 355 140 443 3434 352 520 178 368 510 425 360 200 380 3293 6727
White M: 69.7/121 387 583 162 407 343 476 331 120 416 3225 336 495 146 287 492 396 324 179 365 3020 6245
Green M: 67.8/119 367 526 157 379 317 454 309 115 394 3018 273 472 122 263 472 380 301 154 335 2772 5790
Red W: 67.1/113 346 437 126 342 287 431 264 102 376 2711 253 429 101 245 430 302 256 117 271 2404 5115
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 12 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

