Kamogawa Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6331 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6331 yards 70.3 121
White 72 5970 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5180 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kamogawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 470 127 306 384 399 579 341 165 391 3162 401 155 299 475 195 404 376 346 518 3169 6331
White M: 69.2/117 446 102 285 366 384 566 326 149 368 2992 373 130 278 458 162 389 358 330 500 2978 5970
Red W: 67.1/113 383 102 285 302 295 419 306 109 339 2540 306 130 258 386 162 332 340 308 418 2640 5180
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 10 16 4 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hale Irwin (1970)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

