Kamogawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6331 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6331 yards
|70.3
|121
|White
|72
|5970 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5180 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kamogawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|470
|127
|306
|384
|399
|579
|341
|165
|391
|3162
|401
|155
|299
|475
|195
|404
|376
|346
|518
|3169
|6331
|White M: 69.2/117
|446
|102
|285
|366
|384
|566
|326
|149
|368
|2992
|373
|130
|278
|458
|162
|389
|358
|330
|500
|2978
|5970
|Red W: 67.1/113
|383
|102
|285
|302
|295
|419
|306
|109
|339
|2540
|306
|130
|258
|386
|162
|332
|340
|308
|418
|2640
|5180
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hale Irwin (1970)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
