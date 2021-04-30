Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Harima/Inaba Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6804 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6804 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6476 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6199 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5675 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Harima/Inaba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|505
|394
|175
|399
|443
|350
|514
|191
|388
|3359
|552
|355
|416
|170
|405
|519
|213
|399
|416
|3445
|6804
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|487
|372
|159
|388
|399
|339
|498
|175
|377
|3194
|519
|339
|410
|153
|383
|510
|186
|388
|394
|3282
|6476
|Front M: 69.2/117
|477
|360
|142
|372
|377
|330
|487
|153
|361
|3059
|487
|335
|388
|140
|370
|503
|170
|372
|375
|3140
|6199
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|465
|306
|131
|314
|350
|319
|476
|128
|335
|2824
|442
|330
|372
|120
|340
|449
|117
|350
|331
|2851
|5675
|Handicap
|3
|11
|5
|9
|1
|13
|7
|15
|17
|4
|12
|6
|10
|2
|14
|8
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, MC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Internet Access
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout