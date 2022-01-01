Joyx Golf Club Kozuki Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7039 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7039 yards
|73.3
|Blue
|72
|6733 yards
|White
|72
|6367 yards
|Red
|72
|5078 yards
Scorecard for Joyx Golf Club Kozuki Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|345
|359
|638
|435
|167
|505
|395
|177
|392
|3413
|420
|203
|456
|523
|458
|563
|422
|167
|414
|3626
|7039
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|331
|346
|606
|422
|149
|490
|390
|172
|373
|3279
|390
|189
|433
|491
|450
|545
|399
|160
|397
|3454
|6733
|Front M: 70.7/121
|326
|335
|563
|408
|131
|470
|377
|156
|357
|3123
|331
|179
|417
|470
|419
|529
|379
|141
|379
|3244
|6367
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|240
|443
|309
|116
|362
|379
|138
|315
|2620
|311
|166
|270
|387
|310
|384
|304
|121
|305
|2558
|5178
|Handicap
|13
|11
|1
|3
|17
|9
|7
|15
|5
|12
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
