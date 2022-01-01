Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Joyx Golf Club Kozuki Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7039 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7039 yards 73.3
Blue 72 6733 yards
White 72 6367 yards
Red 72 5078 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 345 359 638 435 167 505 395 177 392 3413 420 203 456 523 458 563 422 167 414 3626 7039
Regular M: 73.1/123 331 346 606 422 149 490 390 172 373 3279 390 189 433 491 450 545 399 160 397 3454 6733
Front M: 70.7/121 326 335 563 408 131 470 377 156 357 3123 331 179 417 470 419 529 379 141 379 3244 6367
Ladies W: 67.1/113 318 240 443 309 116 362 379 138 315 2620 311 166 270 387 310 384 304 121 305 2558 5178
Handicap 13 11 1 3 17 9 7 15 5 12 16 4 10 2 8 14 18 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
G-style CC
G-style Country Club
Sayo, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Banshu Country Club
Kamigori, Hyogo
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Mimasaka/Harima Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ako International CC
Ako International Country Club
Ako, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Stork Hill GC
Stork Hill Golf Club
Kamigori, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Inaba/Mimasaka Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Harima/Inaba Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mikazuki CC: #14
Mikazuki Country Club
Sayo, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yunogoishibashi GC: #1
Yunogoishibashi Golf Club
Mimasaka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Himeji Aioi CC
Himeji Aioi Country Club
Aioi, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ako CC
Ako Country Club
Ako, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aioi CC
Aioi Country Club
Aioi, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
