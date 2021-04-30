Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Mimasaka/Harima Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6830 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6830 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6501 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6175 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5497 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mimasaka/Harima
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 394 388 186 514 437 448 180 514 3471 505 394 175 399 443 350 514 191 388 3359 6830
Regular M: 70.7/121 399 383 366 170 503 425 405 164 492 3307 487 372 159 388 399 339 498 175 377 3194 6501
Front M: 69.2/117 382 361 354 137 487 394 383 148 470 3116 477 360 142 372 377 330 487 153 361 3059 6175
Ladies W: 70.2/119 361 334 306 126 416 314 312 102 402 2673 465 306 131 314 350 319 476 128 335 2824 5497
Handicap 2 10 12 14 16 18 4 8 6 3 11 5 9 1 13 7 15 17
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, MC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa, Internet Access

Reviews

