Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Mimasaka/Harima Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6830 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6830 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6501 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6175 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5497 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Mimasaka/Harima
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|394
|388
|186
|514
|437
|448
|180
|514
|3471
|505
|394
|175
|399
|443
|350
|514
|191
|388
|3359
|6830
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|399
|383
|366
|170
|503
|425
|405
|164
|492
|3307
|487
|372
|159
|388
|399
|339
|498
|175
|377
|3194
|6501
|Front M: 69.2/117
|382
|361
|354
|137
|487
|394
|383
|148
|470
|3116
|477
|360
|142
|372
|377
|330
|487
|153
|361
|3059
|6175
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|361
|334
|306
|126
|416
|314
|312
|102
|402
|2673
|465
|306
|131
|314
|350
|319
|476
|128
|335
|2824
|5497
|Handicap
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|8
|6
|3
|11
|5
|9
|1
|13
|7
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, MC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Internet Access
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout