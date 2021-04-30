Banshu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6306 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6306 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5780 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4934 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Banshu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|377
|136
|342
|369
|498
|398
|362
|469
|162
|3113
|457
|358
|396
|266
|162
|458
|413
|154
|529
|3193
|6306
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|362
|125
|322
|316
|480
|364
|334
|430
|137
|2870
|431
|332
|354
|247
|128
|418
|383
|122
|495
|2910
|5780
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|351
|117
|312
|304
|400
|300
|219
|367
|124
|2494
|365
|309
|330
|235
|121
|302
|301
|112
|365
|2440
|4934
|Handicap
|8
|18
|14
|2
|6
|10
|4
|12
|16
|9
|11
|3
|17
|13
|1
|5
|15
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout