Banshu Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6306 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6306 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5780 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 4934 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Banshu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 377 136 342 369 498 398 362 469 162 3113 457 358 396 266 162 458 413 154 529 3193 6306
Regular M: 69.2/117 362 125 322 316 480 364 334 430 137 2870 431 332 354 247 128 418 383 122 495 2910 5780
Ladies W: 66.9/109 351 117 312 304 400 300 219 367 124 2494 365 309 330 235 121 302 301 112 365 2440 4934
Handicap 8 18 14 2 6 10 4 12 16 9 11 3 17 13 1 5 15 7
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 5 3 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

