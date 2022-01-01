Stork Hill Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6862 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6862 yards
|72.8
|123
|Back
|72
|6419 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg
|72
|6060 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5458 yards
|66.9
|113
Scorecard for Stork Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 72.8/123
|520
|421
|152
|388
|398
|366
|402
|200
|555
|3402
|452
|409
|190
|563
|323
|403
|199
|369
|552
|3460
|6862
|Back M: 70.7/121
|492
|388
|139
|361
|370
|347
|382
|178
|515
|3172
|433
|386
|170
|521
|303
|375
|186
|350
|523
|3247
|6419
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|471
|364
|131
|340
|352
|323
|360
|160
|494
|2995
|408
|366
|149
|503
|287
|354
|168
|333
|497
|3065
|6060
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|413
|345
|119
|314
|316
|301
|328
|140
|450
|2726
|371
|329
|114
|433
|271
|338
|131
|303
|442
|2732
|5458
|Handicap
|15
|1
|17
|5
|7
|13
|3
|11
|9
|2
|4
|16
|10
|18
|6
|12
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, NICOS, TOP, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
