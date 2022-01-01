Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Stork Hill Golf Club

Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6862 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6862 yards 72.8 123
Back 72 6419 yards 70.7 121
Reg 72 6060 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5458 yards 66.9 113
Scorecard for Stork Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 72.8/123 520 421 152 388 398 366 402 200 555 3402 452 409 190 563 323 403 199 369 552 3460 6862
Back M: 70.7/121 492 388 139 361 370 347 382 178 515 3172 433 386 170 521 303 375 186 350 523 3247 6419
Regular M: 69.2/117 471 364 131 340 352 323 360 160 494 2995 408 366 149 503 287 354 168 333 497 3065 6060
Ladies W: 67.1/113 413 345 119 314 316 301 328 140 450 2726 371 329 114 433 271 338 131 303 442 2732 5458
Handicap 15 1 17 5 7 13 3 11 9 2 4 16 10 18 6 12 14 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, NICOS, TOP, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

