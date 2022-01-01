Shinrin Kohen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6968 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6968 yards
|BT
|72
|6560 yards
|RT
|72
|6099 yards
|LT
|72
|5459 yards
Scorecard for Shinrinkoen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|437
|181
|362
|576
|420
|402
|200
|535
|438
|3551
|538
|147
|442
|553
|195
|376
|386
|461
|319
|3417
|6968
|Back M: 72.3/122
|411
|162
|332
|544
|399
|374
|174
|515
|415
|3326
|516
|125
|413
|530
|172
|357
|369
|435
|295
|3212
|6538
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|383
|139
|304
|507
|376
|346
|148
|491
|389
|3083
|490
|104
|388
|504
|147
|336
|349
|406
|271
|2995
|6078
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|358
|106
|269
|474
|337
|306
|119
|440
|342
|2751
|449
|104
|355
|458
|117
|295
|311
|376
|243
|2708
|5459
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / UC / VISA / SAISON / Diners / AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
