Shinrin Kohen Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6968 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 6968 yards
BT 72 6560 yards
RT 72 6099 yards
LT 72 5459 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 437 181 362 576 420 402 200 535 438 3551 538 147 442 553 195 376 386 461 319 3417 6968
Back M: 72.3/122 411 162 332 544 399 374 174 515 415 3326 516 125 413 530 172 357 369 435 295 3212 6538
Regular M: 70.7/121 383 139 304 507 376 346 148 491 389 3083 490 104 388 504 147 336 349 406 271 2995 6078
Ladies W: 67.1/113 358 106 269 474 337 306 119 440 342 2751 449 104 355 458 117 295 311 376 243 2708 5459
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 17 5 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 12 6 18
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / UC / VISA / SAISON / Diners / AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

