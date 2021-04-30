Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7001 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7001 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6756 yards 72.1 122
White 72 6343 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5884 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5138 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 573 374 476 192 343 447 374 202 518 3499 516 379 469 360 188 459 218 368 545 3502 7001
Back M: 72.1/122 560 356 443 169 343 447 362 186 518 3384 516 379 445 360 169 406 207 358 532 3372 6756
Regular M: 70.7/121 537 333 420 149 324 420 338 164 497 3182 496 351 425 336 144 381 181 330 507 3151 6333
Front M: 69.2/117 514 311 399 120 294 393 313 142 471 2957 474 325 401 310 121 356 155 303 482 2927 5884
Ladies W: 67.1/113 455 264 375 115 210 354 282 114 433 2602 439 286 265 281 110 309 123 276 447 2536 5138
Handicap 9 13 1 7 15 3 11 5 17 16 10 2 14 6 8 4 12 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

