Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7001 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7001 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6756 yards
|72.1
|122
|White
|72
|6343 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5884 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5138 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|573
|374
|476
|192
|343
|447
|374
|202
|518
|3499
|516
|379
|469
|360
|188
|459
|218
|368
|545
|3502
|7001
|Back M: 72.1/122
|560
|356
|443
|169
|343
|447
|362
|186
|518
|3384
|516
|379
|445
|360
|169
|406
|207
|358
|532
|3372
|6756
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|537
|333
|420
|149
|324
|420
|338
|164
|497
|3182
|496
|351
|425
|336
|144
|381
|181
|330
|507
|3151
|6333
|Front M: 69.2/117
|514
|311
|399
|120
|294
|393
|313
|142
|471
|2957
|474
|325
|401
|310
|121
|356
|155
|303
|482
|2927
|5884
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|455
|264
|375
|115
|210
|354
|282
|114
|433
|2602
|439
|286
|265
|281
|110
|309
|123
|276
|447
|2536
|5138
|Handicap
|9
|13
|1
|7
|15
|3
|11
|5
|17
|16
|10
|2
|14
|6
|8
|4
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
