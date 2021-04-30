Yorii Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Hill
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7014 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6574 yards
|73.1
|123
|White (W)
|72
|6574 yards
|74.1
|125
|Red (W)
|72
|5980 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yorii Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|431
|393
|160
|543
|396
|413
|427
|178
|543
|3484
|427
|567
|421
|426
|172
|358
|408
|545
|206
|3530
|7014
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|400
|366
|135
|510
|375
|394
|397
|149
|514
|3240
|415
|534
|402
|391
|151
|337
|386
|534
|184
|3334
|6574
|Red W: 70.2/119
|362
|329
|135
|433
|299
|386
|355
|149
|452
|2900
|396
|468
|338
|380
|151
|337
|347
|479
|184
|3080
|5980
|Handicap
|5
|11
|15
|17
|7
|1
|3
|9
|13
|6
|12
|16
|4
|10
|18
|8
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1978)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Dress code Do not hang towels around your neck or shoulders. There are no restrictions on wearing shorts, but we recommend wearing high socks. Please wear a hat to prevent danger and prevent heat stroke.
Course Layout