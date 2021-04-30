Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Yorii Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Hill
Par 72
Length 7014 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7014 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6574 yards 73.1 123
White (W) 72 6574 yards 74.1 125
Red (W) 72 5980 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yorii Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 431 393 160 543 396 413 427 178 543 3484 427 567 421 426 172 358 408 545 206 3530 7014
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 400 366 135 510 375 394 397 149 514 3240 415 534 402 391 151 337 386 534 184 3334 6574
Red W: 70.2/119 362 329 135 433 299 386 355 149 452 2900 396 468 338 380 151 337 347 479 184 3080 5980
Handicap 5 11 15 17 7 1 3 9 13 6 12 16 4 10 18 8 14 2
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1978)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Dress code Do not hang towels around your neck or shoulders. There are no restrictions on wearing shorts, but we recommend wearing high socks. Please wear a hat to prevent danger and prevent heat stroke.

Reviews

