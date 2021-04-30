Aizu Bandai Country Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6756 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6756 yards 72.6 123
Back (W) 72 6756 yards 79.2 125
Regular 72 6318 yards 70.1 121
Regular (W) 72 6318 yards 77.0 123
Front 72 5631 yards 66.6 117
Front (W) 72 5631 yards 73.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aizubandai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.6/123 W: 78.0/125 430 359 180 455 231 411 428 525 490 3509 410 350 220 481 400 168 374 351 483 3237 6746
Regular M: 70.5/121 W: 75.6/123 410 339 145 405 162 385 414 495 478 3233 394 340 194 462 382 156 350 339 465 3082 6315
Front M: 67.9/117 W: 72.0/119 341 325 135 346 154 365 336 405 419 2826 347 330 150 445 290 144 335 327 437 2805 5631
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 17 5 11 4 10 16 2 8 14 12 18 6
Par 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

