Aizu Bandai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6756 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6756 yards
|72.6
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6756 yards
|79.2
|125
|Regular
|72
|6318 yards
|70.1
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6318 yards
|77.0
|123
|Front
|72
|5631 yards
|66.6
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5631 yards
|73.2
|119
Scorecard for Aizubandai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.6/123 W: 78.0/125
|430
|359
|180
|455
|231
|411
|428
|525
|490
|3509
|410
|350
|220
|481
|400
|168
|374
|351
|483
|3237
|6746
|Regular M: 70.5/121 W: 75.6/123
|410
|339
|145
|405
|162
|385
|414
|495
|478
|3233
|394
|340
|194
|462
|382
|156
|350
|339
|465
|3082
|6315
|Front M: 67.9/117 W: 72.0/119
|341
|325
|135
|346
|154
|365
|336
|405
|419
|2826
|347
|330
|150
|445
|290
|144
|335
|327
|437
|2805
|5631
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
