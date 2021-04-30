Laurel Valley Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6930 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6930 yards
|Regular
|72
|6437 yards
Scorecard for Out-In
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|413
|567
|217
|588
|362
|417
|472
|175
|350
|3561
|448
|333
|573
|176
|541
|358
|443
|145
|377
|3394
|6955
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|387
|516
|194
|572
|341
|395
|441
|157
|330
|3333
|420
|316
|539
|154
|519
|322
|393
|130
|351
|3144
|6477
|Handicap
|8
|2
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|5
|11
|13
|1
|7
|15
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout