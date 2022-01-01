Shirakawa Meadow Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6990 yards
|Blue
|72
|6662 yards
|White
|72
|6281 yards
|Red
|72
|5554 yards
Scorecard for Shirakawa Meadow Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|383
|576
|445
|161
|410
|199
|349
|366
|562
|3451
|373
|399
|213
|381
|389
|189
|627
|457
|511
|3539
|6990
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|368
|555
|440
|156
|384
|185
|335
|339
|539
|3301
|331
|382
|200
|354
|373
|179
|610
|433
|499
|3361
|6662
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|337
|530
|409
|135
|376
|165
|289
|317
|528
|3086
|320
|363
|176
|337
|362
|164
|584
|411
|478
|3195
|6281
|Red W: 70.2/119
|310
|483
|342
|127
|325
|159
|270
|299
|464
|2779
|310
|318
|140
|302
|338
|112
|501
|307
|447
|2775
|5554
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season April - November
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Course Layout