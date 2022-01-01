Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Shirakawa Meadow Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6990 yards
Blue 72 6662 yards
White 72 6281 yards
Red 72 5554 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shirakawa Meadow Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 383 576 445 161 410 199 349 366 562 3451 373 399 213 381 389 189 627 457 511 3539 6990
Blue M: 73.0/122 368 555 440 156 384 185 335 339 539 3301 331 382 200 354 373 179 610 433 499 3361 6662
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 337 530 409 135 376 165 289 317 528 3086 320 363 176 337 362 164 584 411 478 3195 6281
Red W: 70.2/119 310 483 342 127 325 159 270 299 464 2779 310 318 140 302 338 112 501 307 447 2775 5554
Handicap 15 3 9 13 1 7 17 11 5 10 4 16 14 8 2 6 12 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season April - November
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1991)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Shirakawa Resort
Taiheiyo Club Shirakawa Resort
Tenei, Fukushima
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shirakawa Kogen CC
Shirakawa Kogen Country Club
Nishigo, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shirakawa GC
Shirakawa Golf Club - Kotaokura/Nasu Course
Shirakawa, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shirakawa GC: Clubhouse
Shirakawa Golf Club - Abukuma/Kotaokura Course
Shirakawa, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shirakawa GC
Shirakawa Golf Club - Nasu/Abukuma Course
Shirakawa, Fukushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - Nasu Course
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eight Golf Garden
Eight Golf Garden
Kumakura, Fukushima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - East Course
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - West Course
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC
Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - South Course
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nasu Chifuriko CC
Nasu Chifuriko Country Club
Nasu, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Laurel Valley CC: #1
Laurel Valley Country Club
Sukagawa, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me