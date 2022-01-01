Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Koraku Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6860 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6860 yards 72.8 123
Back (W) 72 6860 yards 78.1 125
Regular 72 6561 yards 71.4 122
Regular (W) 72 6561 yards 76.6 124
White 72 6013 yards 69.5 121
White (W) 72 6013 yards 74.2 123
Ladies 72 5410 yards 67.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5410 yards 71.0 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Koraku Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.8/123 W: 78.1/125 418 503 191 402 381 580 162 371 392 3400 399 415 158 384 341 577 442 217 527 3460 6860
Regular M: 71.4/122 W: 76.6/124 403 487 176 388 367 552 151 355 371 3250 371 402 156 365 330 560 428 201 508 3321 6571
Front M: 69.5/121 W: 74.2/123 375 454 152 365 332 493 139 332 341 2983 342 381 125 342 301 534 362 166 477 3030 6013
Senior M: 67.2/117 343 438 118 287 300 436 128 290 290 2630 318 357 113 293 284 470 354 156 435 2780 5410
Ladies W: 71.0/119 343 438 118 287 300 436 128 290 290 2630 318 357 113 293 284 470 354 156 435 2780 5410
Handicap 5 13 9 1 11 3 17 15 7 8 4 18 12 16 6 2 10 14
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1945
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, UFJ, Nicos, Master, TS3, Aeon, AMEX, BC, DC, Zen- Nichi Shinpan, KSK, Sanin Shinpan
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

