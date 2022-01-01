Koraku Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6860 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6860 yards
|72.8
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6860 yards
|78.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6561 yards
|71.4
|122
|Regular (W)
|72
|6561 yards
|76.6
|124
|White
|72
|6013 yards
|69.5
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6013 yards
|74.2
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5410 yards
|67.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5410 yards
|71.0
|119
Scorecard for Koraku Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.8/123 W: 78.1/125
|418
|503
|191
|402
|381
|580
|162
|371
|392
|3400
|399
|415
|158
|384
|341
|577
|442
|217
|527
|3460
|6860
|Regular M: 71.4/122 W: 76.6/124
|403
|487
|176
|388
|367
|552
|151
|355
|371
|3250
|371
|402
|156
|365
|330
|560
|428
|201
|508
|3321
|6571
|Front M: 69.5/121 W: 74.2/123
|375
|454
|152
|365
|332
|493
|139
|332
|341
|2983
|342
|381
|125
|342
|301
|534
|362
|166
|477
|3030
|6013
|Senior M: 67.2/117
|343
|438
|118
|287
|300
|436
|128
|290
|290
|2630
|318
|357
|113
|293
|284
|470
|354
|156
|435
|2780
|5410
|Ladies W: 71.0/119
|343
|438
|118
|287
|300
|436
|128
|290
|290
|2630
|318
|357
|113
|293
|284
|470
|354
|156
|435
|2780
|5410
|Handicap
|5
|13
|9
|1
|11
|3
|17
|15
|7
|8
|4
|18
|12
|16
|6
|2
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1945
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, UFJ, Nicos, Master, TS3, Aeon, AMEX, BC, DC, Zen- Nichi Shinpan, KSK, Sanin Shinpan
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout