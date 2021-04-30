Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Arrow Ace Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6923 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details

Year Built 1987

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

