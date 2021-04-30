Arrow Ace Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6923 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6923 yards
|Back
|72
|6640 yards
|Regular
|72
|6236 yards
|Gold
|72
|5535 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5390 yards
|Orange
|72
|4754 yards
Scorecard for Arrow Ace Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 73.1/123
|403
|186
|430
|438
|587
|324
|225
|397
|545
|3535
|520
|403
|206
|384
|416
|330
|558
|181
|390
|3388
|6923
|Back M: 72.0/122
|403
|186
|393
|418
|569
|324
|190
|370
|526
|3379
|520
|393
|195
|356
|406
|322
|533
|160
|376
|3261
|6640
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|381
|167
|387
|396
|548
|307
|164
|271
|517
|3138
|498
|385
|180
|324
|385
|316
|503
|149
|358
|3098
|6236
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|362
|138
|360
|321
|460
|281
|164
|266
|482
|2834
|482
|347
|133
|304
|333
|298
|444
|130
|339
|2810
|5644
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|138
|338
|321
|460
|281
|134
|247
|444
|2681
|448
|347
|133
|284
|333
|265
|444
|116
|339
|2709
|5390
|Orange W: 66.9/109
|318
|86
|274
|321
|402
|234
|134
|247
|405
|2421
|448
|252
|125
|232
|249
|225
|403
|116
|283
|2333
|4754
|Handicap
|7
|13
|1
|3
|9
|15
|17
|11
|5
|8
|2
|14
|10
|4
|16
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout