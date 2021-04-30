Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen Golf Club - Hakuto Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6953 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6953 yards
|RT
|72
|6444 yards
|FT
|72
|5944 yards
|LT
|72
|5288 yards
|PT
|72
|4087 yards
Scorecard for Hakuto
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|408
|505
|441
|225
|370
|445
|533
|207
|393
|3527
|391
|417
|540
|375
|219
|320
|170
|560
|434
|3426
|6953
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|385
|473
|409
|209
|351
|407
|499
|187
|370
|3290
|371
|393
|506
|346
|165
|294
|142
|524
|413
|3154
|6444
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|358
|436
|387
|171
|329
|361
|466
|158
|343
|3009
|336
|365
|476
|330
|141
|284
|120
|490
|393
|2935
|5944
|Red W: 67.1/113
|331
|404
|364
|145
|302
|324
|415
|132
|285
|2702
|309
|343
|376
|299
|124
|260
|120
|431
|324
|2586
|5288
|Handicap
|10
|17
|1
|11
|15
|3
|5
|7
|12
|13
|2
|4
|8
|16
|18
|14
|9
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
