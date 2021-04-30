Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Tottori

Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen Golf Club - Hakuto Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6953 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 6953 yards
RT 72 6444 yards
FT 72 5944 yards
LT 72 5288 yards
PT 72 4087 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hakuto
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 408 505 441 225 370 445 533 207 393 3527 391 417 540 375 219 320 170 560 434 3426 6953
Blue M: 70.7/121 385 473 409 209 351 407 499 187 370 3290 371 393 506 346 165 294 142 524 413 3154 6444
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 358 436 387 171 329 361 466 158 343 3009 336 365 476 330 141 284 120 490 393 2935 5944
Red W: 67.1/113 331 404 364 145 302 324 415 132 285 2702 309 343 376 299 124 260 120 431 324 2586 5288
Handicap 10 17 1 11 15 3 5 7 12 13 2 4 8 16 18 14 9 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

