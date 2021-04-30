Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen Golf Club - Koyama Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 5853 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Main
|71
|5853 yards
|BT/Sub
|71
|5635 yards
|RT/Main
|71
|5401 yards
|RT/Sub
|71
|5177 yards
|LT/Main
|71
|4794 yards
|LT/Sub
|71
|4578 yards
|PT/Main
|71
|4123 yards
|PT/Sub
|71
|3925 yards
Scorecard for Koyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|355
|432
|198
|514
|197
|363
|536
|339
|416
|3350
|377
|488
|143
|405
|191
|273
|328
|153
|536
|2894
|6244
|White M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|344
|410
|176
|476
|164
|349
|522
|323
|405
|3169
|349
|466
|132
|387
|173
|262
|295
|132
|515
|2711
|5880
|Red W: 66.1/111
|208
|366
|176
|371
|164
|335
|471
|252
|369
|2712
|323
|448
|121
|342
|138
|232
|235
|132
|495
|2466
|5178
|Handicap
|5
|1
|9
|15
|17
|11
|7
|13
|3
|6
|4
|16
|2
|14
|12
|10
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
