Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen Golf Club - Koyama Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 5853 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Main 71 5853 yards
BT/Sub 71 5635 yards
RT/Main 71 5401 yards
RT/Sub 71 5177 yards
LT/Main 71 4794 yards
LT/Sub 71 4578 yards
PT/Main 71 4123 yards
PT/Sub 71 3925 yards
Scorecard for Koyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.7/119 355 432 198 514 197 363 536 339 416 3350 377 488 143 405 191 273 328 153 536 2894 6244
White M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 344 410 176 476 164 349 522 323 405 3169 349 466 132 387 173 262 295 132 515 2711 5880
Red W: 66.1/111 208 366 176 371 164 335 471 252 369 2712 323 448 121 342 138 232 235 132 495 2466 5178
Handicap 5 1 9 15 17 11 7 13 3 6 4 16 2 14 12 10 18 8
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 3 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

