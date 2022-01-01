Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Tottori

Tottori Country Club Yoshioka Onsen Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6591 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6591 yards 71.0
BT (W) 72 6591 yards 76.1
RT 72 6384 yards 70.0
RT (W) 72 6384 yards 75.0
FT 72 6045 yards 69.2
FT (W) 72 6045 yards 73.8
LT 72 5322 yards 67.1
LT (W) 72 5322 yards 71.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tottori Country Club Yoshiokaonsen Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.0/123 W: 76.1/125 500 175 435 313 366 334 490 197 372 3182 340 394 427 203 377 569 328 202 569 3409 6591
Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 75.0/123 479 153 410 306 366 334 490 197 355 3090 340 394 410 192 366 569 306 148 569 3294 6384
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 73.8/119 461 131 384 294 344 309 473 175 335 2906 312 366 410 160 344 552 306 142 547 3139 6045
Ladies W: 71.0/113 442 104 368 290 270 261 452 139 282 2608 308 315 365 98 333 466 250 131 448 2714 5322
Handicap 9 17 1 11 7 3 13 15 5 18 16 2 8 12 10 14 6 4
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen GC
Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen Golf Club - Koyama Course
Tottori, Tottori
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen GC
Asahi Kokusai Hamamura Onsen Golf Club - Hakuto Course
Tottori, Tottori
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tottori GC
Tottori Golf Club
Tottori, Tottori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koge Golf Club
Yazu, Tottori
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nihonkai Golf Club - Inabayama Course
Iwami, Tottori
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okutsu GC
Okutsu Golf Club
Kagamino, Okayama
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me