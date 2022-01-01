Tottori Country Club Yoshioka Onsen Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6591 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6591 yards
|71.0
|BT (W)
|72
|6591 yards
|76.1
|RT
|72
|6384 yards
|70.0
|RT (W)
|72
|6384 yards
|75.0
|FT
|72
|6045 yards
|69.2
|FT (W)
|72
|6045 yards
|73.8
|LT
|72
|5322 yards
|67.1
|LT (W)
|72
|5322 yards
|71.0
Scorecard for Tottori Country Club Yoshiokaonsen Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.0/123 W: 76.1/125
|500
|175
|435
|313
|366
|334
|490
|197
|372
|3182
|340
|394
|427
|203
|377
|569
|328
|202
|569
|3409
|6591
|Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 75.0/123
|479
|153
|410
|306
|366
|334
|490
|197
|355
|3090
|340
|394
|410
|192
|366
|569
|306
|148
|569
|3294
|6384
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 73.8/119
|461
|131
|384
|294
|344
|309
|473
|175
|335
|2906
|312
|366
|410
|160
|344
|552
|306
|142
|547
|3139
|6045
|Ladies W: 71.0/113
|442
|104
|368
|290
|270
|261
|452
|139
|282
|2608
|308
|315
|365
|98
|333
|466
|250
|131
|448
|2714
|5322
|Handicap
|9
|17
|1
|11
|7
|3
|13
|15
|5
|18
|16
|2
|8
|12
|10
|14
|6
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
