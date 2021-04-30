Asaka Public Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6287 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6287 yards
|Regular
|72
|6085 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5406 yards
Scorecard for Asaka Public Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 68.9/117 W: 73.6/121
|492
|142
|344
|514
|372
|164
|383
|416
|355
|3182
|350
|361
|344
|514
|164
|339
|377
|164
|492
|3105
|6287
|White M: 68.4/115 W: 72.9/118
|481
|131
|328
|503
|361
|153
|372
|405
|344
|3078
|339
|350
|334
|503
|153
|328
|366
|153
|481
|3007
|6085
|Red M: 67.8/113 W: 72.2/116
|436
|125
|290
|451
|312
|135
|340
|358
|292
|2739
|294
|311
|278
|457
|144
|280
|328
|138
|433
|2663
|5402
|Handicap
|9
|17
|13
|5
|7
|15
|3
|1
|11
|10
|8
|14
|2
|16
|12
|4
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
