Asaka Public Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6287 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6287 yards
Regular 72 6085 yards
Ladies 72 5406 yards
Scorecard for Asaka Public Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 68.9/117 W: 73.6/121 492 142 344 514 372 164 383 416 355 3182 350 361 344 514 164 339 377 164 492 3105 6287
White M: 68.4/115 W: 72.9/118 481 131 328 503 361 153 372 405 344 3078 339 350 334 503 153 328 366 153 481 3007 6085
Red M: 67.8/113 W: 72.2/116 436 125 290 451 312 135 340 358 292 2739 294 311 278 457 144 280 328 138 433 2663 5402
Handicap 9 17 13 5 7 15 3 1 11 10 8 14 2 16 12 4 18 6
Par 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

