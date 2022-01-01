Kawaguchi Saitama Ukima Golf Course - 3-hole
About
Holes 3
Type Public
Par 9
Length 340 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|9
|340 yards
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|122
|148
|70
|122
|148
|70
|122
|148
|70
|1020
|1020
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|122
|148
|70
|122
|148
|70
|122
|148
|70
|1020
|1020
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout