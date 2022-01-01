Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kawaguchi Saitama Ukima Golf Course - 3-hole

Holes 3
Type Public
Par 9
Length 340 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Putting Green Yes

Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

