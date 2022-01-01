Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kawaguchi Saitama Ukima Golf Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2645 yards
Slope 99
Rating 34.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
L 35 2645 yards 34.5 99
R 35 2620 yards 33.8 95
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kawaguchishi Ukima Golf Ground
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 34.5/99 350 230 300 290 315 150 385 485 140 2645 2645
Red W: 33.8/95 345 235 285 295 275 140 410 500 135 2620 2620
Handicap 1 5 6 7 2 4 8 9 3
Par 4 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

