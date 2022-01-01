Kawaguchi Saitama Ukima Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2645 yards
Slope 99
Rating 34.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|L
|35
|2645 yards
|34.5
|99
|R
|35
|2620 yards
|33.8
|95
Scorecard for Kawaguchishi Ukima Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 34.5/99
|350
|230
|300
|290
|315
|150
|385
|485
|140
|2645
|2645
|Red W: 33.8/95
|345
|235
|285
|295
|275
|140
|410
|500
|135
|2620
|2620
|Handicap
|1
|5
|6
|7
|2
|4
|8
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout