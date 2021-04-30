Akabane Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6220 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/B
|72
|6220 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6191 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6070 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6041 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5949 yards
|Front/A
|72
|5920 yards
|Gold/B
|72
|5227 yards
|Gold/A
|72
|5172 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5076 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5047 yards
Scorecard for Akabane Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|375
|410
|161
|496
|340
|358
|504
|513
|182
|3339
|350
|151
|484
|340
|391
|326
|367
|126
|406
|2941
|6280
|White M: 70.5/120 W: 71.5/122
|373
|412
|160
|491
|320
|325
|521
|509
|186
|3297
|333
|141
|480
|317
|382
|324
|364
|118
|400
|2859
|6156
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|37
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout