Toda Public Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6269 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White (18-hole) 72 6269 yards 70.7 121
White (18-hole) (W) 72 6269 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toda Public Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 511 178 324 373 515 353 337 354 188 3133 6269
Handicap 5 11 17 13 1 15 3 7 9
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

