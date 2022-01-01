Toda Public Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6269 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|72
|6269 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (18-hole) (W)
|72
|6269 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Toda Public Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|511
|178
|324
|373
|515
|353
|337
|354
|188
|3133
|6269
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|13
|1
|15
|3
|7
|9
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout