Asamiya Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6795 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6795 yards 72.2
Reg 72 6257 yards 69.7
Front 72 5778 yards
Ladies 72 5209 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asamiya Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 388 547 223 418 502 372 383 198 431 3462 514 390 197 430 554 389 200 306 353 3333 6795
Blue M: 70.7/121 365 512 176 375 464 326 363 186 397 3164 489 375 167 401 530 355 166 284 326 3093 6257
White M: 69.2/117 343 487 138 351 426 306 336 163 355 2905 471 354 142 375 509 307 149 266 300 2873 5778
Red W: 67.1/113 320 440 109 326 403 273 300 149 317 2637 442 330 100 350 436 284 120 240 270 2572 5209
Handicap 9 5 13 1 3 17 11 15 7 6 8 14 2 4 10 12 18 16
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - West: #1
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - West
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - East: #1
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - East
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - North: #2
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - North
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Tashiro: #5
Shigaraki Country Club Tashiro Course
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
The CC
The Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuien CC Canyon Ueno
Zuien Country Club Canyon Ueno Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - East: #10
Seta Golf Course - East Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - West: #15
Seta Golf Course - West Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - North: #18
Seta Golf Course - North Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Mikami Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Mikami/Biwako Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Biwako Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

