Asamiya Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6795 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6795 yards
|72.2
|Reg
|72
|6257 yards
|69.7
|Front
|72
|5778 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5209 yards
Scorecard for Asamiya Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|388
|547
|223
|418
|502
|372
|383
|198
|431
|3462
|514
|390
|197
|430
|554
|389
|200
|306
|353
|3333
|6795
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|365
|512
|176
|375
|464
|326
|363
|186
|397
|3164
|489
|375
|167
|401
|530
|355
|166
|284
|326
|3093
|6257
|White M: 69.2/117
|343
|487
|138
|351
|426
|306
|336
|163
|355
|2905
|471
|354
|142
|375
|509
|307
|149
|266
|300
|2873
|5778
|Red W: 67.1/113
|320
|440
|109
|326
|403
|273
|300
|149
|317
|2637
|442
|330
|100
|350
|436
|284
|120
|240
|270
|2572
|5209
|Handicap
|9
|5
|13
|1
|3
|17
|11
|15
|7
|6
|8
|14
|2
|4
|10
|12
|18
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout