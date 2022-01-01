Daily Shigaraki Golf - Iga/Koka Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6913 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6516 yards
|72.0
|122
|Front
|72
|6098 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5432 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Iga - Koka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|424
|542
|398
|177
|464
|359
|507
|408
|222
|3501
|389
|173
|533
|416
|202
|353
|407
|377
|562
|3412
|6913
|Regular M: 72.0/122
|401
|525
|378
|167
|418
|341
|482
|389
|194
|3295
|377
|148
|487
|390
|184
|345
|390
|361
|539
|3221
|6516
|Front M: 70.7/121
|366
|501
|350
|157
|388
|311
|463
|363
|174
|3073
|352
|138
|453
|367
|159
|330
|369
|339
|518
|3025
|6098
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|329
|456
|318
|140
|320
|287
|428
|296
|147
|2721
|319
|118
|397
|338
|132
|301
|324
|295
|487
|2711
|5432
|Handicap
|5
|9
|15
|13
|1
|17
|11
|3
|7
|8
|18
|14
|2
|12
|16
|4
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
