Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Daily Shigaraki Golf - Iga/Koka Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6913 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6516 yards 72.0 122
Front 72 6098 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5432 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iga - Koka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 424 542 398 177 464 359 507 408 222 3501 389 173 533 416 202 353 407 377 562 3412 6913
Regular M: 72.0/122 401 525 378 167 418 341 482 389 194 3295 377 148 487 390 184 345 390 361 539 3221 6516
Front M: 70.7/121 366 501 350 157 388 311 463 363 174 3073 352 138 453 367 159 330 369 339 518 3025 6098
Ladies W: 67.1/113 329 456 318 140 320 287 428 296 147 2721 319 118 397 338 132 301 324 295 487 2711 5432
Handicap 5 9 15 13 1 17 11 3 7 8 18 14 2 12 16 4 6 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Daily Shigaraki Golf: Clubhouse
Daily Shigaraki Golf - Yagyu/Iga Course
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Shigaraki Golf
Daily Shigaraki Golf - Koka/Yagyu Course
Koka, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asamiya GC: #1
Asamiya Golf Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zuien CC Canyon Ueno
Zuien Country Club Canyon Ueno Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Kusunoki
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyowa GC
Kyowa Golf Club
Wazuka, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - East: #1
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - East
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - West: #1
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - West
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring - Kashi: #4
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Kashi
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring - Pine: #2
Lake Forest Resort Bird Spring Course - Pine
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shigaraki CC Sugiyama - North: #2
Shigaraki Country Club Sugiyama Course - North
Koka, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lake Forest Resort The Century: #7
Lake Forest Resort The Century Course
Minamiyamashiro, Kyoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me